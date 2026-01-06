Policymakers, CEOs from 120 countries to gather at India Energy Week during Jan 27-30

Panaji, Jan 6 (PTI) Policymakers, business leaders and experts from technology and financial industries from 120 countries are expected to discuss energy security and ways to boost investments at the global forum, India Energy Week, 2026, to be held in Goa from January 27-30.

A spokesperson of the event organisers said that as the first major international energy gathering of the year, the IEW 2026 will focus on strengthening energy security, catalysing investment and advancing practical and scalable pathways for decarbonisation.

As global energy systems navigate rising demand, geopolitical uncertainties and accelerating climate commitments, IEW 2026 will serve as a key platform for dialogue and cooperation.

"Building on the momentum of previous editions, the event is expected to welcome participants from over 120 countries," the spokesperson said.

The previous year's edition of IEW saw participation from over 68,000 attendees, 570 exhibitors and 5,400 conference delegates, with 100 conference sessions featuring more than 540 global speakers.

The 2026 edition will expand further, reinforcing IEW's position among the world's leading energy dialogue platforms.

"Hosted under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, and jointly organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and dmg events, IEW 2026 provides a neutral and globally connected forum for cooperation on energy security, affordability and sustainability," said the spokesperson.

dmg events is a global exhibitions and publishing company.

Delegations from the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region are expected to participate, underlining India Energy Week's growing role in global energy diplomacy, the spokesperson said.

According to the International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook 2025, India alone is projected to account for more than 23 per cent of global incremental energy demand by 2050, the largest for any country.

"Against this backdrop, IEW 2026 will bring policymakers and industry leaders together to deliberate on strengthening resilient energy systems and accelerating the clean energy transition," the spokesperson added. PTI RPS HVA