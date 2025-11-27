Pollution in Delhi NCR: 68 pc sought medical help, 85 pc face rising costs, says survey

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) More than 80 per cent of residents in Delhi-NCR surveyed reported experiencing persistent health issues, including chronic cough, debilitating fatigue, and respiratory irritation due to polluted air, according to a survey.

The SmyttenPulseAI Survey revealed that 68.3 per cent have sought medical assistance in the past year specifically for pollution-related ailments -- a healthcare crisis in the making.

As many as 76.4 per cent of respondents have drastically reduced outdoor time, turning homes into virtual prisons as families hide indoors from the toxic haze, the survey claimed.

The comprehensive study of 4,000 residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad paints a devastating portrait of a city under siege - not from external forces, but from the very air its citizens breathe, the consumer research firm Smytten PulseAI said.

The survey also found that 79.8 per cent are either considering relocation or have already left, with 33.6 per cent seriously planning their departure, 31 per cent actively considering it, and 15.2 per cent having already relocated.

As many as 37 per cent have already taken concrete steps-visiting properties in other cities, enquiring with schools, or making family decisions about leaving, it said The preferred destinations tell their own story: hilly areas, small towns with fewer factories, anywhere outside Delhi-NCR, places where breathing doesn't require monitoring an app, the survey said.

Pollution has imposed an economic burden on middle-class families as 85.3 per cent reported increased household spending due to pollution, with 41.6 per cent experiencing significant financial strain, it added.

Swagat Sarangi, Co-Founder, Smytten PulseAI, said, "The study shows that prolonged poor air quality is reshaping everyday life - influencing health behaviour, spending patterns and long-term living decisions.

"It is no longer just an environmental concern, but a factor impacting lifestyle and quality of life, underscoring the need for sustained, data-backed and collaborative action." PTI MSS MR MR