Polo Hotels Group to invest over Rs 100 cr for 5-star hotel in Assam's Silchar

Guwahati, Mar 9 (PTI) The Polo Hotels Group on Monday said the hospitality firm will invest Rs 103 crore to develop its first luxury property in Assam.

It will construct a five-star hotel with 100 keys in Cachar district's Silchar, making it the first such property in the Barak Valley, the company said in a statement.

"The Assam cabinet has approved the development of Silchar's first five-star hotel, to be built by the Polo Hotels Group with an investment of approximately Rs 103 crore. The announcement marks a significant step towards strengthening the tourism, business and events ecosystem of the Barak Valley," it said.

The project will introduce “international-standard luxury hospitality infrastructure to the Barak Valley for the first time”, the statement said.

The proposed hotel will feature 100 premium rooms and suites, designed to meet global hospitality benchmarks while reflecting the cultural character of the Barak Valley, it said.

"This project is not just about building a hotel, it is about enabling the next phase of growth for the Barak Valley," Polo Hotels Group CEO Deval Tibrewalla said.

The Silchar hotel, along with its expanding pipeline across the region, reflects the Polo Hotel Group's long-term commitment to building the largest hospitality platform in the northeast, he said.

Last month, the Assam cabinet had approved the grant of customised incentives and facilitative support to Hotel Polo Towers Ltd for setting up a 100-room, five-star hotel at Silchar with a total investment of Rs 103.92 crore.