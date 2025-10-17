Mumbai: Wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India on Friday reported a 55.64 per cent on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 692.95 crore during the quarter ending September 30, 2025.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 445.20 crore during the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Polycab India said in a statement.
Revenue from operations of the company witnessed 17.80 per cent growth during the quarter under review at Rs 6,477.21 crore, compared to Rs 5,498.42 crore in the same period of the previous year.
"We delivered our highest-ever second quarter and half-yearly revenue and profitability, reflecting the continued strength of our core Wires and Cables business and the improving traction in the FMEG business.
"The domestic demand environment remains healthy, supported by government infrastructure spending and improving private capex sentiment, while our international business continues to scale steadily," Polycab India Chairman and Managing Director Inder T Jaisinghani added.