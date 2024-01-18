Polycab India Q3 net profit rises 15.53 pc to Rs 412 cr

Mumbai, Dec Jan 18 (PTI) Wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India on Thursday reported a 15.35 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 412.85 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

Advertisment

The company's net profit stood at Rs 357.88 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Polycab India said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations grew 16.83 per cent to Rs 4,340.47 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 3,715.18 crore a year ago.

"Our robust business momentum continued in the third quarter, leading to the highest-ever quarterly revenues in the history of the company. Nine-monthly revenues and profitability too created newer highs.

"With a keen eye on emerging trends, Polycab aims to continue its upward trajectory, creating long-term value for our stakeholders," Polycab India Chairman and Managing Director Inder T Jaisinghani said.

Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 4,431, down 0.20 per cent on BSE. PTI SM BAL BAL