Polycab India Q3 net profit up 11.5% at Rs 464.35 cr

New Delhi: Wires, cables and fast-moving electric goods maker Polycab India Ltd on Wednesday reported an 11.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 464.35 crore in the December quarter, charged up by higher sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 416.51 crore in the same period last fiscal, Polycab India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operation in the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,226.06 crore against Rs 4,340.47 crore in the October-December period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the third quarter were at Rs 4,634.5 crore as compared to Rs 3,865.06 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the wires and cables segment clocked revenue of Rs 4,384.63 crore, up from Rs 3,904.1 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

FMEG (fast-moving electric goods) had a revenue of Rs 423.18 crore over Rs 296.18 crore in the year-ago period, it added.