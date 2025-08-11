Polymatech Electronics completes Rs 1,000 cr PCB plant in Estonia; eyes defence, high-end mobile segments

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Polymatech Electronics has commissioned its printed circuit board manufacturing facility in Estonia, Europe, that entails an investment of 100 million euros (around Rs 1,000 crore), the company said on Monday.

The new facility has around 10,000 square feet of cleanroom equipped with cutting-edge machinery, capable of producing up to 50,000 square meters of multi-layer High-Density Interconnect (HDI) PCBs annually for use in high-end electronic products like telecom equipment, smartphones, wearables, aerospace, etc.

"Our European-made PCBs, crafted with European expertise and adhering to the highest quality standards, are in high demand across various high-end applications. This facility underscores our commitment to innovation, quality, and precision, positioning us to deliver tailored, engineered solutions to some of the most demanding industries," Polymatech Electronics CEO Eswara Rao Nandam said in a statement.

The Tamil Nadu-based company's Estonian arm was incorporated on November 18, 2024, and commenced operations on August 8.

Nandam said that the company has earmarked an investment of 100 million euros in the plant by 2027.

"With meticulously maintained equipment and a highly skilled team, we are poised to deliver rapid, sustainable PCB solutions and foster strategic partnerships across Europe," Polymatech Electronics, Director and Head of PCB Business, Tarja Rapala said.

Leveraging advanced European technology, the facility claims to meet the stringent industry standards demanded by premium mobile phone manufacturers and critical sectors, including defence, aerospace, automotive electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, telecommunications infrastructure, industrial electronics, and security.

Polymatech Electronics Chief Innovation Officer Allen Nejah said that it can deliver sophisticated PCB solutions for Europe's technological and defence sectors.

"PCB is the mother of electronic equipment and this facility enables Polymatech transformation from component manufacturer to product manufacturer, this will be a paradigm shift in Polymatech's business profile and help us to release products faster in the market.

"This facility portfolio includes high-speed PCBs, advanced HDI PCBs, high-frequency PCBs, and multi-layer configurations—up to 48 layers—designed for high-end electronics," Nejah said.