Poonam Gupta appointed RBI Dy Governor: Statement

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) The government has appointed Poonam Gupta, Director General of NCAER, as Deputy Governor of RBI, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The appointment is for a period of three years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it said.

The post of the Deputy Governor of RBI fell vacant after M D Patra demitted office in January. He was member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

With appointment of Gupta, now all four posts of deputy governors have been filled.

The first bi-monthly MPC meeting of the current financial year is scheduled for April 7-9.

Currently, Gupta is the Director General of National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), India's largest economic policy think tank.

She is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission. She joined NCAER in 2021 after working at senior positions for nearly two decades at the IMF and World Bank in Washington DC.

Gupta taught at the Delhi School of Economics, University of Maryland (USA) and as a visiting faculty at ISI, Delhi. She has also been the RBI Chair Professor at NIPFP and a Professor at ICRIER.

Gupta holds a Master's degree and PhD in Economics from University of Maryland, USA, and a Master's degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.

She won the 1998 EXIM Bank award for her PhD on international economics.