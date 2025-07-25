Poonawalla Fincorp Q1 profit slumps 78 pc to Rs 63 cr

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Poonawalla Fincorp on Friday reported 78.4 per cent decline in June quarter net profit at Rs 63 crore, on higher expenditure.

The non-banking financial company had a net profit of Rs 292 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

In a regulatory filing, Poonawalla Fincorp said its total income rose to Rs 1,314 crore in the quarter from Rs 996 crore a year ago. Total expenses more than doubled to Rs 1,231 crore from Rs 606 crore.

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp closed at Rs 413.50 apiece , down 4.34 per cent over the previous close on BSE.