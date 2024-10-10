Population Foundation of India mourns death of its long-serving member Ratan Tata

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) NGO Population Foundation of India (PFI) has expressed deep sorrow on the death of Ratan Naval Tata, a long-serving member of its governing board since 1994.

Tata, a key figure in philanthropy and corporate leadership, continued the legacy of PFI’s founder JRD Tata by actively supporting the organisation’s initiatives on population, gender, and youth issues, the NGO said in a statement.

Ratan Tata's commitment to social causes, notably through Tata Trusts, saw him channel substantial resources toward healthcare, education, and rural development.

“Ratan Tata’s passion for creating a better world was unparalleled,” said PFI executive director Poonam Muttreja.

“His generosity and vision for an inclusive and just society have inspired us all,” she said.

At PFI’s 50th anniversary event in 2020, Tata emphasised the role of India’s youths in shaping the nation’s future, urging collective action from citizens, government, and the private sector to address pressing challenges.

Dr Srinath Reddy, chairperson of PFI’s Governing Board, said Tata’s presence was a guiding force for the foundation.

“His wisdom and leadership will continue to inspire our work in advancing population health and gender equality,” Reddy added.

Tata’s death marks the end of an era, but his legacy in both industry and philanthropy will continue to influence social progress in India, the statement said.

Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed it into India's largest and most influential conglomerate, breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday night at the age of 86.