Populism, rhetoric take pause in Sitharaman's 'Yuva Shakti-driven Budget

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The mantra -- people over populism -- set the tone of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Budget speech, marked by no-frills and no-rhetoric announcements.

With at least two states where the BJP eyes to capture power set for polls soon, expectations of populist announcements were rife till Sitharaman completed her 85-minute-long speech.

"In the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, several innovative ideas were shared with our prime minister, which have inspired many of the proposals, making this a unique Yuva Shakti-driven Budget," Sitharaman said, and emphasised the Narendra Modi government's 'Sankalp' is to focus on the poor, the underprivileged and the disadvantaged.

The speech went on without any significant disruptions from the Opposition benches.

Unlike her previous Budget speeches that were studded with Tamil couplets, Sitharaman, this time, chose to keep away from poetic references in any language, even as her home state, Tamil Nadu, along with Kerala, West Bengal and Assam, is getting ready for the assembly polls.

The only election connection was the sexagenarian minister sporting a Kanchivaram silk saree, a symbol of Tamil Nadu's weaving prowess.

It was the first Budget prepared in the newly constructed Kartavya Bhawan. Earlier, the Budget used to be prepared in the North Block in the vicinity of the iconic Rashtrapati Bhawan.

"To deliver on this Sankalp, and given that this is the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan, we are inspired by 3 Kartavya," said the longest-serving finance minister in the Modi government.

The 3 kartavya are: accelerate and sustain economic growth, fulfil aspirations and build capacity, and Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.

Sans populist announcements, the Budget was mainly centred around three kartavya -- accelerate and sustain economic growth, fulfil aspirations and build capacity, and Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.

"Our government, led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi, has decisively and consistently chosen action over ambivalence, reform over rhetoric and people over populism," Sitharaman said in the beginning.

And the 'ease of living' theme capped the final paragraph of the minister's speech rather than any couplets.

"There are honest taxpayers who are willing to settle disputes by paying all their dues. But they get deterred due to negative connotation associated with penalty. They will now be able to close cases by paying an additional amount in lieu of penalty," Sitharaman said before concluding her speech with 'Jai Hind'. PTI NKD RAM HVA