Porsche India retail sales grow 40% in Jan-June period

New Delhi: Porsche India on Wednesday said its retail sales increased 40 per cent year-on-year to 489 units in the January-June period.

The company saw robust sales of Cayenne and Macan models during the period under review, the luxury sports carmaker said in a statement.

"The desire to own a Porsche in India continues to grow and we are elated to see that the first half of 2024 has been our best ever," said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India.

This reflects what has been a solid, continuous growth of sales right across each model line for Porsche in India over the past few years, he added.

"It bodes well for the remainder of 2024 with a brace of more exciting new models set to launch in conjunction with further expansion of the Porsche network across the country," Vujicic said.

The second half of 2024 will see three exciting new models arrive in India, the Cayenne GTS, 911 sports coupe and Panamera GTS, the company said.

Deliveries for these models are planned to commence from the fourth quarter of this year, it added.

Two new Porsche all-electric sportscars, the Taycan and Macan, are available to order now, with deliveries in India planned to commence from early 2025, the company stated.