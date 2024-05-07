Porsche India sales rise 15 pc to 244 units in Q1 2024

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Luxury sports carmaker Porsche India on Tuesday reported a 15 per cent increase in sales to 244 units in the first quarter of 2024.

Advertisment

The company had sold 213 units in the same quarter last year, Porsche India said in a statement.

In 2023, Porsche India had clocked in highest ever annual sales with 914 units. It had sold 779 units in 2022.

Going ahead, the company said it plans to launch several new products and expand its retail network as well. It has eight showrooms and one 'Porsche Studio', a new retail format of the brand in India at present.

Advertisment

*** IHCL signs new property at Indore * Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday said it has signed a new hotel in Indore, Madhya Pradesh to be operated under the Vivanta brand.

The brownfield project Vivanta Indore is a 180-key property. It is spread over 2.3 acres and located at a short driving distance from the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport, the company said in a statement.

"Indore, the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, is located near large industrial hubs as well as important pilgrimage spots. With this addition, the company will step into new micro markets in the city. We are delighted to partner with Amaltas Palace Pvt Ltd for this hotel," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development Suma Venkatesh said.

Advertisment

*** ABB completes 100 yrs in manufacturing of miniature circuit breaker system * Automation company ABB on Tuesday said it has completed 100 years in manufacturing of Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB) system.

MCBs detect electrical faults such as overcurrents (short circuit & overload). They then disconnect the circuit within 10 milliseconds, ABB said in a statement.

"Since 1924, ABB has been producing MCBs and completed 100 years of innovation in electrical safety globally," the company said. PTI RKL ABI SHW