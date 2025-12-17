Portal for seeking authorisation for laptop, computer imports to be opened on Dec 22

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The portal to seek authorisation for imports of IT hardware including laptops, tablets, will open on December 22 and remain operational for about one year. In a circular, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) laid out a detailed procedure for implementation of the Import Management System for restricted IT hardware including laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and servers for 2026.

The portal will be open from December 22 this year to December 15, 2026.

Any authorization issued for the import of these goods shall be valid till December 31, 2026.

"An importer is allowed to submit multiple applications in a year. Any request for amendment arising during the validity of the authorization may be submitted on the DGFT website," it said.

India imports these goods worth about USD 10 billion every year.