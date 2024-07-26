Ports ministry receives 29 proposals worth Rs 3,300 cr from Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has received 29 new proposals worth Rs 3,300 crore from Andhra Pradesh covering various projects, including port development and coastal berths, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said 13 projects in Andhra Pradesh, valued around Rs 2,500 crore, are currently receiving financial assistance under the Sagarmala scheme.

These projects include Ro-Pax and passenger jetties, fishing harbours, port modernisation, and skill development. The ministry has already sanctioned Rs 450 crore for development of these projects, Sonowal said.

Additionally, he said the Visakhapatnam Port Authority and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) have undertaken 36 projects in Andhra Pradesh, with a combined investment of Rs 4,600 crore.

Among these, 22 projects worth Rs 2,530 crore have been completed, while 14 projects worth Rs 2,070 crore are in various stages of implementation, he added.