Post LS polls outcome, Kerala FM says govt will 're-prioritise' activities

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Kerala government will continue its strong focus on the social sector and will re-prioritise financing for various activities, its Finance Minister KN Balagopal said on Sunday, as the state's ruling Left Front seeks to strengthen outreach after the poor showing in the Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the state managed to win only one seat even though more candidates were expected to win in the elections and in 2019 Parliamentary polls also, the front had won only one seat.

About the electoral outcome, Balagopal -- a senior leader of the CPI(M), which is leading the LDF -- said there were many reasons, including political factors and governance issues caused by the financial approach of the Centre towards the state.

Kerala is facing a liquidity crunch and has sought a Rs 24,000 crore special package, among other demands, from the Centre. The state government has flagged reduced central funding and borrowing restrictions for the financial challenges being faced by it.

When asked whether there will be a course correction in the wake of the election results, Balagopal told PTI, "We will re-prioritise our activities".

He said the focus on the social sector will continue to be strong and priorities for finances will be looked at.

For example, if a project has not started, then the government might take it up a year later. "What we have to spend, we will spend", he said in an interview in the national capital.

In response to a query about criticism in various quarters about the government and functioning of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Balagopal said, "There is a very concerted effort to defame the CPI(M) and the Left... we will discuss about the party's activities, what all we have to change for more relief to the people, that we will do.

"At the same time, you have to understand that there is a massive campaign against the leadership, naturally, they will first target the top leaders... we have to campaign among the people. Why is it coming now...." While the LDF bagged one seat In the Parliamentary polls, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) cornered 18 seats, and BJP won a Lok Sabha seat for the first time. PTI RAM BAL BAL