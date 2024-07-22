New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Department of Posts has issued a beta version of National Addressing Grid under the brand name of DIGIPIN, which can be used for creating and sensing geo-location of addresses, for public feedback.

The Department collaborated with IIT Hyderabad to develop a National Addressing Grid which it has named as Digital Postal Index Number (DIGIPIN).

"Department of Posts is advancing an initiative to establish a standardised, geo-coded addressing system in India, for ensuring simplified addressing solutions for citizen-centric delivery of public and private services. In this regard, the Department had collaborated with IIT Hyderabad for developing a National Addressing Grid, named as Digital Postal Index Number (DIGIPIN)," an official statement said on Monday.

The DIGIPIN is proposed to be fully available in the public domain and can be easily accessed by everyone.

"The DIGIPIN Grid system being an addressing referencing system, can be used as the base layer for other ecosystems, including various service providers and utilities, where addressing is one of the processes in the workflow," the statement said.

The system aims to act as a robust pillar of Geospatial governance to facilitate enhancements in public service delivery, faster emergency response and a significant boost to logistics efficiency.

The department has fixed September 22 as the last date for feedback on the system.