Postal Department starts proof of concept for mail transmission via drone

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Department of Posts has started a proof of concept (POC) for mail transmission through drone in Arunachal Pradesh, an official release said on Tuesday.

According to the release, the Department will expand the usage of drones for mail transmission in other difficult and mountainous areas upon the successful conduct of POC.

The Department of Posts has entered into a tie up with SKYE AIR Mobility for carrying out the POC.

"Keeping pace with the latest developments in the Courier Express and Parcel market, Department of Posts has started a proof of concept (POC) on October 21, 2024 for transmission of mail through drone between Chowkham Post Office and Wakro Branch Post Office located in Namsai and Lohit district, respectively of Arunachal Pradesh, when a drone from Chowkham PO airlifted at 10.40 AM and landed at Wakro BO at 11.02 AM, carrying the mail for the BO," the release said.

In the return journey, the drone airlifted from Wakro Branch Post Office at 11.44 AM and landed at Chowkham Post Office at 12.08 PM, the release added.

Wakro Branch Post Office is located at a distance of 45 km from Chowkham Post Office.

Due to mountainous terrain, the existing transmission time for mail between Chowkham PO to Wakro BO is around 2-2.5 hours as mail is being carried through the buses of Arunachal Pradesh State Transport services. Transmission of mail through environment-friendly drones has reduced the transmission time between the two locations to 22-24 minutes.

"Transmission of mail through drone will not only reduce the transmission time in conveyance of mail, but will also bring reliability in transmission of mail as well as real-time tracking of mail in difficult mountainous areas for the Department," it said.

This POC will help the Department in improving the delivery services in areas under Wakro Branch Post Office.

