Postal Dept releases policy document on Digital Address DPI - DHRUVA

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The postal department has released a policy document titled Digital Hub for Reference and Unique Virtual Address (DHRUVA) that seeks to outline a framework for a national Digital Address DPI, an official release said on Friday.

The DHRUVA envisions a standardised, interoperable, and geocoded digital addressing system that supports secure, consent-based, and seamless sharing of address information.

"At its core is the concept of Address-as-a-Service (AaaS) -- the array of services associated with address data management to support secure and efficient interactions between users, government entities, and private sector organisations," the release said.

The initiative aims to recognise address information management as a foundational public infrastructure -- vital for effective governance, inclusive service delivery, and enhanced user experience.

"It seeks to build a robust address data sharing and management ecosystem that ensures smooth integration across both public and private sectors. By giving users meaningful control over their address data, the policy promotes user autonomy, drives innovation, and supports ease of living," the release said.

DHRUVA aims to foster a collaborative ecosystem in which public and private stakeholders co-create user-centric solutions built on a secure and trusted digital foundation.

"It aims to catalyse innovation across key sectors, such as governance, e-commerce, logistics, and financial inclusion, through broad-based adoption by ministries, state governments, and other stakeholders," the release said, adding that the department invites all stakeholders to review the policy document and share their feedback.

"The Department of Posts is advancing a transformative initiative to establish a standardised, geo-coded addressing system in India, aimed at simplifying address solutions for citizen-centric delivery of public and private services," it said.

In this regard, the launch of Digital Postal Index Number (DIGIPIN) -- the National Addressing Grid marked a significant milestone in this journey, the release noted.

According to the release, the DIGIPIN system serves as a strong and robust pillar of Geospatial Governance, enabling enhancements in public service delivery, emergency response, and logistics efficiency.

It allows for logical location of addresses through a naming pattern with directional properties and is designed to be freely accessible in the public domain. PTI MBI TRB