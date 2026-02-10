Potash exploration project approved: Barinder Goyal

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) Punjab Cabinet minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Tuesday said a project-sanctioning committee of the National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust, Ministry of Mines, has approved a new exploration project titled reconnaissance survey G-4 for potash in Choharianwali area Fazilka in Punjab.

Goyal, the Mines and Geology Minister, said the project will be carried out by Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Ltd across 48 sq km with an approved outlay of Rs 19.03 crore and a completion period of 21 months, according to an official release.

He said as per the approved plan, the project will be reviewed after nine months.

Last month, the minister had flagged the issue of potash exploration in Punjab during the three-day Rashtriya Khanij Chintan Shivir-2026 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

He highlighted the delineation of promising potash resources in Fazilka district and called for expeditious progress on drilling and geological mapping works during the 2025-26 field season.

The minister urged central agencies to accord priority to potash exploration in Punjab, citing its direct linkage with national food security and farmer welfare.

He stressed the need for timely action to develop a credible mineral inventory, particularly in evaporite basin areas falling within the state.

Following the Punjab government's request for expansion of exploration coverage, the Geological Survey of India recently proposed a reconnaissance survey for potash in Kera Khera Block and Saiyadwala Block of Fazilka district during the 2026-27 field season, along with preliminary exploration in Kandhwala Ramsra Block. PTI CHS TRB