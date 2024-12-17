Potato movement ban could spell disaster, warns West Bengal cold storage body

Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) The West Bengal Cold Storage Association (WBCSA) on Tuesday said the recent ban on interstate potato movement is causing “irreparable damage” to the industry and called for its immediate reconsideration.

Advertisment

The WBCSA, a representative body of all active cold storage facilities in West Bengal, underscored the traditional 60:40 consumption ratio of potatoes in the state, with 40 per cent typically traded with other states.

The ban, implemented due to concerns over potential in-state shortages, has disrupted this established trade flow, causing a glut of potatoes in cold storage facilities, particularly in southern districts like Bankura, Medinipur and parts of Bardhaman and Hooghly, the association said.

It said there should be immediate reconsideration of the ban due to significant financial losses for farmers and cold storage operators.

Advertisment

"The ban on interstate potato movement is causing irreparable damage to the cold storage industry in West Bengal, and will prove to be a disaster for the rural economy as it will impact farmers, too,” said Subhajit Saha, vice-president of WBCSA.

“The cold storages in South Bengal are facing the full brunt of this decision. With large stocks of potatoes lying unused, farmers, especially small and medium-sized ones, are left with no recourse," he said.

The West Bengal government has stated that stabilising prices within the state is its priority, and it cannot permit the export of the tuber at a time when prices are high and negatively impacting consumers.

Advertisment

Saha explained that while potato varieties like ‘Jyoti’ and ‘Chandramukhi’ are primarily consumed within West Bengal, other varieties grown in the southern districts are typically traded with neighbouring states.

The ban has effectively trapped this stock of potatoes, threatening spoilage as new harvest approaches at the end of December.

“The cold storage industry is already facing a challenge with low occupancy rates, and this restriction is further exacerbating the crisis,” Saha asserted.

Advertisment

“If these stocks are not cleared, it will lead to distress sales and spoilage, devastating both the potato growers and the rural economy," said Patit Paban De, past president of WBCSA.

The state government has extended the storage time limit to December end. PTI BSM RBT