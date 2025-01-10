Potential to increase exports of food, beverages, marine products to $100 bn in next 4-5 yrs: Goyal

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) There is a potential to increase exports of food, beverages and marine products to USD 100 billion in the next 4-5 years as huge demand is there for these goods in the global markets, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

Interacting with the food and beverage industry players, the minister also suggested the companies focus on quality, nutrition and sustainability.

"I hope to see a 3-digit mark, a USD 100 billion mark, in our food, beverages, marine products and agri exports in the next 4-5 years," Goyal said.

He further said this is not an ambitious target and the industry should work together to take the exports to this level.

To enhance the quality of production, the government is looking at expanding testing laboratories in the country.

The interaction was held on the sidelines of the Indusfood 2025 exhibition in Greater Noida. PTI RR RR SHW