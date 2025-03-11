Pothys Swarna Mahal, Salesforce to refine Digi Gold processes through AI

Chennai: Pothys Swarna Mahal, the premium jewellery business of city-based Pothys Group has collaborated with Salesforce as it aims to explore possibilities to refine Digi Gold processes through AI and drive 20 per cent of sales through digital channels, an official said.

The collaboration between Pothys Swarna Mahal and customer relationship management entity Salesforce, is focused on enhancing customer engagement and streamlining operations through Artificial Intelligence powered service solutions.

Pothys Swarna Mahal has plans to expand its technology investments by building a hybrid e-commerce system on Salesforce Commerce Cloud to integrate online and offline sales, allowing customers to browse instant catalogues and make purchases online.

"Collaborating with Salesforce has seamlessly integrated our service channel automation, AI-driven marketing, and omni-channel engagement to create a unified, personalised shopping journey. This partnership has enabled us to strengthen customer relationships, optimise operations and drive business growth," Pothys Swarna Mahal Founder-Director Ashok Pothy said in a company statement here on Tuesday.

"With a 360-degree view of our customers, intelligent insights and seamless online-to-offline interactions, we are setting new benchmarks in jewellery retail," Pothy added.

The collaboration aims to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations, and deliver personalised shopping experiences through the Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud and Commerce Cloud solutions offered by Salesforce.

"Our collaboration with Pothys Swarna Mahal is a testament to the power of AI-powered solutions in transforming retail experiences. We are excited to support them on this journey and look forward to enabling more businesses across India to harness the full potential of AI-driven innovation," Salesforce India Financial Services and Consumer Industries Vice President Mankiran Chowhan said.