Power consumption grows 4.4 pc to 150.47 bn units in Aug amid widespread rains

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Power consumption in the country grew 4.4 per cent year-on-year to 150.47 billion units (BU) in August.

Power consumption was recorded at 144.11 BU in August 2024, according to official data.

Experts said continuous rainfall in most parts of the country affected power consumption and demand in August.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) in August rose to 229.71 GW last month, from about 216.47 GW in August 2024.

Peak power demand had touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024.

The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

According to government estimates, peak power demand was expected to touch 277 GW in the summer of 2025.

However, this summer (April onwards), the record peak power demand was 242.77 GW in June.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), India received 743.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 31, about 6 per cent above the long-period average of 700.7 mm.

June rainfall was 180 mm, around 9 per cent above normal, with large surpluses in northwest and central India. July saw 294.1 mm rainfall, around 5 per cent above normal, led by a 22 per cent surplus in central India.

August saw 268.1 mm rains, 5.2 per cent above normal.

Northwest India recorded 265 mm of rainfall in August, the highest for the month since 2001 and the 13th highest since 1901.

The region has experienced above normal rainfall in all three months of the monsoon season so far. Cumulatively, northwest India has received 614.2 mm of rain between June 1 and August 31, about 27 per cent higher than the normal of 484.9 mm.

South Peninsular India recorded 250.6 mm of rainfall in August, about 31 per cent above normal, making it the third highest for the month since 2001 and the eighth highest since 1901, according to the IMD.

Cumulatively, the region received 607.7 mm of rain between June 1 and August 31 against the normal of 556.2 mm, a surplus of 9.3 per cent.

As per the IMD forecast, India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in September as well.

The monthly average rainfall in September 2025 is expected to be more than 109 per cent of the long-period average of 167.9 mm.

The forecast suggests most regions will get normal to above-normal rainfall, while some parts of the northeast and east, many areas of extreme south peninsular India and pockets of northwest India are likely to record below-normal rain.

This year, the monsoon hit the Kerala coast on May 24, 2025, eight days ahead of schedule.

Experts said the power demand and consumption are likely to be subdued in September as well due to above average rainfall, which would reduce use of cooling appliances.