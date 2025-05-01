Power consumption grows by 2.2 pc to 147.48 bn units in April

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) India's power consumption rose marginally by 2.2 per cent to 147.48 billion units (BU) in April compared to 144.28 BU in the same month last year, according to official data.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also rose to 235.19 GW last month from 224.05 GW in April 2024.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

According to government estimates, peak power demand is expected to touch 277 GW in the summer of 2025.

Experts say that power demand and consumption are likely to increase in May, which is expected to be hotter than usual.

According to the Meteorological Department, India is expected to experience hotter-than-usual temperatures from April to June, with more heatwave days in central and eastern India and the northwestern plains.

Minimum temperatures will be higher than usual across most of the country, except for a few places in the northwest and the northeast where temperatures may be normal or slightly below normal, the IMD has said.

The heat wave arrived much earlier in 2025 than last year. In 2024, India reported its first heat wave in Odisha on April 5, but parts of the Konkan and coastal Karnataka experienced heat waves as early as February 27-28 this year.

According to experts, India should prepare for a peak electricity demand growth of 9 to 10 per cent this summer season as the country is expected to experience a higher number of heatwave days.

According to IMD, the country recorded 72 heatwave days in April. Above-normal heatwave days were reported in Rajasthan and Gujarat (6 to 11 days), and in east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha (4 to 6 days), compared to the usual two to three days. PTI KKS KKS MR