Power consumption grows nearly 7 pc to 148.48 bn units in March

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) India's power consumption rose by nearly 7 per cent to 148.48 billion units (BU) in March compared to the same month last year due to an increase in mercury levels, according to official data.

Power consumption was 138.95 BU in March 2024.

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also rose to 235.22 GW last month from 221.68 GW in March 2024.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

The ministry had estimated that peak power demand might hit 260 GW in the summer of 2024.

According to government estimates, peak power demand is expected to touch 277 GW in the summers of 2025.

Experts opine that power demand and consumption will increase from April onwards, which is expected to be hotter than usual.

According to the Meteorological Department, India is expected to experience hotter-than-usual temperatures from April to June, with more heatwave days in central and eastern India and the northwestern plains.

In April, most parts of India will likely witness higher-than-usual maximum temperatures. However, some areas in the extreme southern and the northwestern regions may experience normal temperatures, the IMD projected.

Minimum temperatures will be higher than usual across most of the country, except for a few places in the northwest and the northeast where temperatures may be normal or slightly below normal, the IMD has said.

The heat wave arrived much earlier in 2025 than last year. In 2024, India reported its first heat wave in Odisha on April 5, but parts of the Konkan and coastal Karnataka experienced heat waves as early as February 27-28 this year.

According to experts, India should prepare for a peak electricity demand growth of 9 to 10 per cent this summer season as the country is expected to experience a higher number of heatwave days. PTI KKS MR