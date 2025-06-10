Power deficit nil, India emerging as energy surplus nation: Manohar Lal

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday said there has been no shortage of electricity in the county in the past two months and India is emerging as an energy surplus nation.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said in the fiscal year 2024-25, power deficit was 0.1 per cent.

Noting that power demand depends on weather conditions, he said India's peak power demand touched 241 GW (on June 9) during this summer season, while last year peak power demand was at record high of 250 GW on May 30, 2025.

He also noted that peak power demand can touch 270 GW during this summer season.

The peak power demand has been lower than the projected 270 GW so far, as unseasonal rains in May reduced the use of cooling appliances like desert coolers and air conditioners.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Monsoon hit Kerala coast on May 24, eight days ahead of schedule.

Power consumption in India dipped over 4 per cent to 148.71 billion units in May 2025, compared to the same month a year ago, due to the early arrival of the monsoon and unseasonal rains.

Official data show that power consumption in May 2024 was 155.15 billion units.

The peak day for power demand -- the highest demand for a day -- in May 2025 was recorded at 231 gigawatt, significantly lower than the 250 gigawatt recorded in May 2024, which touched an all-time high.

According to IMD, India is expected to experience hotter-than-usual temperatures from April to June, with more heatwave days in Central and Eastern India and the Northwestern plains.

Minimum temperatures will be higher than usual across most of the country, except for a few places in the Northwest and the Northeast, where temperatures may be normal or slightly below normal, the IMD said.

Heatwaves in the country also arrived as early as February 27–28 this year, compared to the first heatwave experienced in 2024 on April 5. PTI ABI KKS DRR