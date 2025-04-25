Power demand in Bengal's WBSEDCL area crosses 10,000MW in April

Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) Power demand under the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL) has crossed the 10,000 MW mark for the first time in April, an official said on Thursday.

On April 24 at 11 PM, the peak demand in areas under the WBSEDCL reached 10,090 MW, the power department official said.

This surge in consumption comes well ahead of last year's record. On June 16, 2024, the state utility had witnessed its highest-ever demand of 10,507 MW since Independence.

"Crossing the 10,000 MW threshold this early in the season indicates a sharp rise in electricity demand in the state," the official added.

CESC, the private power utility that caters to Kolkata and its adjoining areas, also saw peak demand, touching 2,507 MW on Thursday, the official said.

Taking stock of the rising demand, Power Minister Aroop Biswas has been holding review meetings twice a week with the power secretary and senior officials of the department to ensure uninterrupted supply in the ongoing summer season.

"The focus is on maintaining steady distribution and preventing outages as temperatures soar," the minister said. PTI BSM NN