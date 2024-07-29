Power, energy sector in India sees 9 pc growth in hiring in H1FY25: Report

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) Hiring activity in the power and energy sector increased by 9.01 per cent in the first half of this financial year (H1FY25) compared to the same period last year, as the country works towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, a report has stated.

India's energy sector is undergoing a significant transformation in line with the nation's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. This is reflected in the impressive 9.01 per cent net employment change in the power and energy sector, indicating a move towards a low-carbon future driven by significant government initiatives, according to TeamLease Services 'Employment Outlook Report' for H1FY25.

TeamLease Services 'Employment Outlook Report, showcases changes in employment for the period between April-September 2024-25, based on a survey of 1,417 employers across 23 industries.

The report further revealed that in the power and energy sector, Delhi leads existing job locations at 56 per cent, followed by Bengaluru at 53 per cent and Mumbai at 52 per cent.

Jaipur is a front-runner for new job locations at 14 per cent, with Bengaluru, Chennai, and Vadodara tied at 13 per cent, it stated.

This trend highlights growth in established metros while showcasing emerging opportunities in Tier II cities, likely driven by infrastructure development, policy incentives, and renewable energy expansion, added the report.

"The impressive 9.01 per cent net employment change in the power and energy sector signifies a clear path towards a greener future. With 62 per cent of industry participants expanding their workforce and leading cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai driving this change, we have observed a remarkable shift in energy production and consumption," TeamLease Services Chief Strategy Officer Subburathinam P said.

The govt's growing focus on green energy initiatives, industry 4.0, and systemic decarbonisation is propelling workforce growth in the power and energy industry and this progress is not only paving the way for achieving environmental goals but also boosting economic growth through job creation, he added.

When it comes to job roles, engineering positions are in the highest demand within the sector, with 67 per cent of respondents indicating growth, according to the report.

This is followed by sales roles at 60 per cent, demonstrating the sector's focus on expanding market reach while enhancing technical capabilities, it stated.

Also, the rapid growth of the EV and EV infrastructure industry, driven by premiumisation and competition, significantly contributes to employment growth, reinforcing the sector's trajectory towards a sustainable and low-carbon future, it added.