Power engineers body to hold nationwide protest against SHANTI Bill on Dec 23

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Power engineers' body AIPEF on Thursday said it will hold a nationwide protest along with members of central trade unions and farmers' body Samyukt Kisan Morcha on December 23 against the SHANTI Bill which seeks to open the nuclear sector for private players.

The protest will be held in all districts, cities and towns of the country, and the number of supporters could go in crores, All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) Chairman Shailendra Dubey told PTI.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, which seeks to open the tightly-controlled civil nuclear sector for private participation, amid a walkout by the opposition.

As per the government, the bill would help India achieve its target of 100 GW of atomic energy generation by 2047.

"We oppose this move. Members of Central Trade Unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), along with our association AIPEF, will hold protest demonstrations all over the country on December 23." At present, the Atomic Energy Act does not allow participation of the private sector or even state governments in the nuclear projects, while the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act provides prompt compensation to the victims for damage caused by a nuclear incident through a no-fault liability regime.

He said the Bill dismantles India’s carefully built nuclear safety and accountability framework and opens the most hazardous energy sector to large-scale private and foreign participation.

The SHANTI Bill aims for a profit-driven licensing regime, opening major segments of the nuclear value chain to private operators. It also removes the operator’s statutory right of recourse against reactor suppliers, shielding private manufacturers from liability for defective design or equipment. Consequently, the financial burden of nuclear accidents is shifted from profit-making corporations to victims and the State.

"Our members along with SKM, Joint Platform of CTUs demand immediate withdrawal of the SHANTI Bill. We demand the restoration of stringent liability provisions, including the operator’s right of recourse, the creation of a truly independent nuclear regulatory authority, the strengthening of environmental and labour protections, and clear Parliamentary control over foreign involvement and strategic aspects of nuclear activities," he stated. PTI ABI MR