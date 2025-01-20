Power engineers to protest against privatisation of discoms in UP, Chandigarh

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Lakhs of power engineers will hold a nationwide agitation on Thursday against the government's attempt to privatise two discoms in Uttar Pradesh, a statement said.

Members of National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) will also protest against the government's move to hand over the power department of Chandigarh to a private entity.

The protest will be held in the state/ UT capitals on January 23, the statement by All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), a part of NCCOEEE said.

NCCOEEE has demanded cancellation of pre-bidding conference for appointing a transaction consultant for privatization of UP's Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL), AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey said. "On what basis will the assets worth billions of rupees of UP discoms PVVNL and DVVNL will be handed over to private houses through their privatisation?".

The two discoms alone cover 42 out of 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Dubey also said the power department of Chandigarh is being handed over to a private entity for Rs 871 crore whereas its assets cost Rs 22,000 crore.

Protests are going on in all districts of Uttar Pradesh against this move of the government, Dubey said. PTI ABI ANU