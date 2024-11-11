Power Grid acquires transmission project in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Monday said it has acquired a transmission project in Rajasthan.

The project has been secured through tariff-based competitive bidding, Power Grid said in an exchange filing.

"Power Grid Corporation of India has acquired 'Bikaner A Power Transmission Ltd (BATPL) to establish a Transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph -IV (Part-3: 6 GW) (Bikaner complex) Part A," it added.

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), an arm of REC, was the bid process coordinator.