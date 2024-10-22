Power Grid bags 2 transmission projects in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) on Tuesday said it has emerged as the successful bidder for two transmission projects to evacuate power from renewable projects in Rajasthan.

Advertisment

PGCIL will establish inter-state transmission systems for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph -IV (Bikaner complex) Part A&B on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, a BSE filing said.

Letters of Intent (LoI) for the two projects were received by Power Grid on October 21, 2024.

The projects include setting up sub-stations, various transmission lines traversing Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU