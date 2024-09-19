Power Grid bags transmission project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation of India on Thursday said it has been declared as the successful bidder for a transmission project in Gujarat.

The company has emerged the preferred bidder against a tariff-based competitive bidding, it said in an exchange filing.

It will set up an inter-state transmission system for evacuation of power from potential renewable energy zone in Khavda area of Gujarat under Phase-IV (7GW) on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

Power Grid received the Letter of Intent (LoI) on September 19, 2024.

The project comprises establishment of new sub-station and associated bays extension works.