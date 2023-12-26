Power Grid Corp acquires 2 special purpose vehicles to implement transmission projects

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Tuesday said that it has acquired two special purpose vehicles (SPV) to implement power transmission projects -- Vataman Transmission and Koppal II Gadag II Transmission from PFC Consulting.

The Power Grid Corporation had bagged these two projects under tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by PFC Consulting, two separate BSE filings showed.

The Koppal II Gadag II Transmission Ltd (KIIGIITL) was acquired on Tuesday to establish a transmission system for 'Transmission Scheme for Integration of Renewable Energy Zone (Phase-II) in Koppal-II (Phase-A & B) and GadagII (Phase-A) in Karnataka', on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis", it explained.

The Vataman Transmission Ltd (VTL), the Project SPV is acquired on Tuesday to establish transmission system for 'Transmission system for evacuation of additional 7 GW of RE power from Khavda RE park under Phase III Part B', on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. PTI KKS KKS MR