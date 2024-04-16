Power Grid Corp bags 3 transmission projects under tariff-based competitive bidding

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Tuesday said it has bagged three inter-state transmission projects under tariff-based competitive bidding.

Advertisment

The three projects would help evacuate power from renewable energy projects in Rajasthan and Gujarat, the company said in a BSE filing.

The first project is Transmission System for evacuation of power from Rajasthan (Jaisalmer/Barmer Complex).

It comprises establishment of new 765/400/220 kV pooling substation at Mandsaur, 765kV D/C Transmission Line and extension of associated bays at existing substation in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisment

The second project -- Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from potential renewable energy zone at Khavda in Gujarat -- comprises augmentation works at existing substation in the state.

The third project is Transmission System for evacuation of power from Rajasthan involving the establishment of new 765 kV sub-station at Rishabhdeo, 765kV D/C transmission lines and extension of associated bays at other substations in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish inter-state transmission system for three projects on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT), it stated. PTI KKS TRB