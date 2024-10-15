Power Grid Corporation bags 2 transmission projects in Gujarat

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation of India on Tuesday announced acquiring two transmission projects in Gujarat.

It has acquired project-specific SPVs Jam Khambhaliya Transmission Ltd (JKTL) and South Olpad Transmission Ltd (SOTL) through a tariff-based competitive bidding process from bid process coordinator PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL), the company informed the exchange.

JKTL will augment the transformation capacity at Jam Khambhaliya power station on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

While SOTL has been acquired for evacuation of power from potential renewable energy zone in Khavda area of Gujarat under Phase-IV.

Both projects are located in Gujarat.

Powergrid is India's largest electric power transmission utility.