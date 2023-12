New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation said its non-executive independent director Korachara Nagappa Onkarappa died on Tuesday night.

"POWERGRID regrets to inform about the sad demise of Shri Korachara Nagappa Onkarappa, Non-Executive Independent Director of the company on Tuesday, 12th December 2023 (Night)," a BSE filing said.

He was appointed as non-executive independent director of the company on 17th November, 2021, it said. PTI KKS HVA