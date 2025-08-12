Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) bags Rs 70 cr order from Rajasthan discom

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has secured an order worth Rs 70.55 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL).

AVVNL is engaged in distribution and supply of electricity in Rajasthan.

The scope of work of the order includes supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of distribution infrastructure for on-grid electrification on a turnkey basis.

The order is to be executed over a period of 12 months.

Managing Director Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai said: "This contract is a milestone in our mission to empower underserved communities through reliable electricity access, transforming lives in Rajasthan's tribal regions." The project will be delivered under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA) under RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) scheme, he said.

Ahmedabad-based Power & Instrumentation offers services in the field of electrical engineering in the transmission & distribution sector and also provides post installations maintenance services.