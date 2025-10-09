Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd bags order worth Rs 68.22 cr

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd on Thursday said it has secured an order worth Rs 68.22 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd.

The scope of work includes supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of material/equipment for the development of distribution infrastructure.

The order work also includes segregation of 11 KV mixed feeders at Dungarpur Circle of Ajmer Discom in Rajasthan under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), on a turnkey basis, the company said in a statement.

This new order follows the company's earlier success in August 2025, where it bagged a Rs 70.55-crore contract by Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (AVVNL) for distribution infrastructure development under the same scheme, it stated.

The repeat order reflects AVVNL's strong confidence in the company's expertise, reliable execution, and ability to deliver large-scale power distribution projects across challenging geographies.

"This is the second major order we have received from AVVNL under the RDSS scheme within a short span of time, which is a strong validation of PIGL's execution strength and reliability," Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd (PIGL), said. PTI KKS SHW