Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) net profit grows 40 pc, sales rise to Rs 41.5 cr

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.62 crore in the June quarter of FY26, driven by higher revenues.

The company had logged a net profit of 1.87 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, according to an exchange filing.

Its total income surged to Rs 41.55 crore, up 60 per cent from Rs 26 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On Tuesday, the company secured an order worth Rs 70.55 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL).

Ahmedabad-based Power & Instrumentation offers services in the field of electrical engineering in the transmission & distribution sector and also provides post-installation maintenance services. PTI ABI MR