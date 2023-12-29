Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 2,192.41 cr

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Power Mech Projects has bagged orders worth Rs 2,192.41 crore for revival, operations and maintenance (O&M) services at coal fired power plant and mining of river bed mineral.

The company has bagged an contract for revival and operations and maintenance (O&M) services at coal fired power plant consisting of 2x150 MW (Phase-1) and 2x350 MW (Phase-2) Sub-Critical Units located at Thamminapatnam, in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh from Meenakshi Energy Ltd for Rs 674.81 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

It also bagged another order for mining of river bed mineral (RBM) located in river bed of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham singh Nagar and Nainital Districts for Rs 1,517.60 crores.

This contract would be executed through a special purpose vehicle to be incorporated for the same, it added. PTI KKS DRR