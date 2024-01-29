Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 645 cr

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Power Mech Projects on Monday said it has secured orders worth Rs 644.91 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited (NUPPL).

In a regulatory filing the company said it has received one order worth Rs 381.34 crore for works related to construction of Yavatmal-Nanded new BG (broad gauge Line) of central Railway in Maharashtra and another order worth Rs 263.57 crore for comprehensive O&M (operation and maintenance) Service of 3x660 MW Ghattampur Thermal Power Project.

The company bagged the order for construction of road bed, major bridges, minor bridges, ROBs (rail over bridges), RUBs (rail under bridges) including road approaches, station buildings, staff quarters, other service buildings, General Electrification and other works related to construction of Yavatmal -Nanded new BG (broad gauge Line from KM 207 to KM 253 of Central Railway in Maharashtra for Rs 381.34 crore.

The other order is for comprehensive O&M (operation and maintenance) Service of 3x660 MW Ghattampur Thermal Power Project for an amount of Rs 263.57 crore, it stated. PTI KKS DRR