Power Mech Projects bags Rs 165 cr order from BHEL

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Power Mech Projects on Tuesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 164.63 crore for 1600 MW DVC Koderma Thermal Power Station Phase-II- EPC (engineering procurement construction) project from state-owned BHEL.

The order will be executed in 30 months from the date of LOA (letter of award), a regulatory statement said.

According to the statement, the company has secured a Rs 164.63 crore (excluding GST) order from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for main supply, including Design & Engineering, Mandatory Spares and Civil Works, including Erection & Commissioning (E&C) for 2 X 800 MW DVC Koderma TPS Phase-II- EPC project. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL