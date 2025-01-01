Power Mech Projects bags Rs 294-cr order from Adani power

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Power Mech Projects on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 294 crore from Adani Power.

The order is for providing various services to the 1,320 MW Korba Phase-II Thermal Power Project in Chhattisgarh.

The services include overhauling, erection, testing, commissioning and manpower assistance for performance guarantee test of steam generator (SG) among others for Unit 3 and 4 of the project.

Shares of the company were trading 4.19 per cent higher at Rs 2,675.45 apiece on the BSE.