Power Mech Projects bags Rs 305 crore railway project in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Power Mech Projects Ltd on Thursday said it has secured an order worth Rs 305.81 crore from the South East Central Railway in Chhattisgarh.

The project involves construction of electrified fourth railway BG (Broad Gauge) line in between Rajnandgaon-Dongargarha and Bhilai-Durg link block station in Chhattisgarh, a company statement said.

The contract will be executed over a period of 30 months on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis. The value of the project is Rs 305.81 crore, it said.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects Limited has a presence in power and infrastructure sectors. PTI ABI DR