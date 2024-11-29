Power Mech Projects bags Rs 510 cr order from Adani Power

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Power Mech Projects on Friday said it has secured an order worth Rs 510 crore from Adani Power for mechanical construction work.

The mechanical construction work has to executed at a Thermal Power Project at Adani Power in Chhattisgarh, Power Mech Projects said in an exchange filing.

"The Company has received an order worth of Rs 510 crore (excluding GST) from Adani Power Ltd, related to the performance of mechanical construction works for 2x800 MW Raipur Phase-II Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project," it said.

The company aims to complete the project in 34 months, it added. PTI ABI TRB