Power Mech Projects gets Rs 865 cr contract from Vedanta arm

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Power Mech Projects on Thursday said it has secured an order worth Rs 865 crore from Talwandi Sabo Power, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited.

The contract is for Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the company's 3X660 MW supercritical thermal power plant at Banawala village in Punjab, Power Mech said in an exchange filing.

The order values at Rs 865 crore and is to be executed over a period of 5 years starting November 1, 2024.

Based in Hyderabad, Power Mech Projects is a power and infrastructure company.