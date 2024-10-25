Power Mech Projects incorporates step-down subsidiary in Dubai

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Power Mech Projects on Friday announced incorporating a step-down subsidiary company in Dubai.

P M T S Technology L.L.C was incorporated on October 24 with 100 per cent holding by its wholly-owned subsidiary PMTS private Limited, Power Mech Projects said in an exchange filing.

With the new entity, the company aims to deliver innovative and efficient solutions to its clients, enabling them to enhance their operations, productivity, and competitiveness.

The services will encompass a wide range of activities, such as custom software development, web and mobile app development, database management, IT consulting, and support, it said. PTI ABI HVA