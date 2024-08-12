Power Mech Projects Q1 net profit grows 21 pc to Rs 62 cr

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Power Mech Projects Limited on Monday posted a 21 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.72 core for the June 2024 quarter on higher revenues.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 50.96 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's revenues surged to Rs 1,007.39 crore from Rs 865.13 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects Ltd is in the power and infrastructure sectors.